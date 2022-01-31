Broward Detectives Arrest Suspect In North Lauderdale Fatal Stabbing

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives arrested the man suspected in a fatal stabbing of another man in North Lauderdale on Sunday, January 30, 2022. According to investigators, Tasman Reynolds, 28, of Fort Lauderdale, stabbed a victim multiple times following an argument and physical altercation that began around 6:20 p.m. at a residence in the 1700 block of Cove Lake Road in North Lauderdale.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Initially, Reynolds fled the scene. He later turned himself in to authorities, and detectives say he confessed to the crime. He faces one count of second degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.