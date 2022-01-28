CrimeLocalSociety

Weston Woman Charged With First Degree Murder After Bedridden Neglected Juvenile Found Dead

By Joe Mcdermott
HAMPTON LASHAWN
According to authorities, a grand jury indicted Lashawn Hampton, 42, of Weston on a charge of first degree murder. Hampton was arrested at her home in Weston and taken to the Broward Main Jail. 

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – On Thursday, January 27, 2022, The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, with assistance from BSO V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives, arrested Lashawn Hampton, 42, of Weston, on a charge of first degree murder. 

According to authorities, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Broward Regional Communications received a call about an unresponsive juvenile at 1181 Alexander Bend in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Weston District deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. 

Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene to investigate. A representative with the Broward Medical Examiner’s (M.E.) Office also responded, and the victim was transported to their office for post-mortem examination.

The on-scene investigation revealed the minor, who suffered from a medical condition that caused the juvenile to be bedridden, appeared underweight, and rashes and bedsores were observed throughout the child’s arms, legs, back and torso. This observation prompted detectives to secure and execute a search warrant for the residence for possible criminal neglect. 


According to detectives, the M.E.’s office determined the juvenile died due to intoxication by the combined effects of acetaminophen and diphenhydramine, and the minor’s death was ruled a homicide. The boy’s name and age were not released, nor his relationship to Hampton.

The arrest took place a day after a grand jury indicted Hampton on a charge of first degree murder. Hampton was arrested at her home in Weston and taken to the Broward Main Jail. 

