Tamarac Man, 29, Gun Down in Stairwell of Apartment Complex; Dies From “Multiple” Gunshot Wounds, Police Say

TAMARAC, FL – A man on his way to work was found shot in the stairwell of an apartment complex, and Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

According to investigators, just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, Broward Sheriff’s Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the shooting call near the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard in Tamarac. On scene, emergency crews located 29-year-old Ronald Paul shot multiple times in the stairwell of an apartment building.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Det. Nuno Roque at 954-321-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.