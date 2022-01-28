CrimeLocalSociety

Tamarac Man, 29, Gun Down in Stairwell of Apartment Complex; Dies From “Multiple” Gunshot Wounds, Police Say

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

broward
Emergency crews found 29-year-old Ronald Paul shot multiple times in the stairwell of an apartment building. Paramedics transported Paul to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased at 9:52 a.m.

TAMARAC, FL – A man on his way to work was found shot in the stairwell of an apartment complex, and Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

According to investigators, just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, Broward Sheriff’s Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the shooting call near the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard in Tamarac. On scene, emergency crews located 29-year-old Ronald Paul shot multiple times in the stairwell of an apartment building.

Paramedics transported Paul to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased at 9:52 a.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Det. Nuno Roque at 954-321-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Black Criminality Must Be Recognized and Remedied

Alan Bergstein

Controversy Brewing After Former Times Reporter Claims COVID…

Christopher Boyle

U.S. Surgeon General Calls on Big Tech to Censor COVID-19…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,647