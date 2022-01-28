CrimeLocalSociety

Ocala Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting Near 900 Block Of NW 6th Ave

By Jessica Mcfadyen
OCALA, FL – On Thursday, January 27, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Ocala Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of shots fired near the 900 block of NW 6th Ave. Officers immediately responded and found Ferron Williams, 19, near the 600 block of NW 10th St. with multiple gunshot wounds. Williams was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 12:31 a.m.

According to authorities, prior to this shooting, Williams was sitting outside on the front porch of an acquaintance’s residence to use the nearby Hardee’s public Wi-Fi. It appears the shots came from the roadway. Williams did not appear to be in any altercation or disturbance and appears to be an innocent murder victim.

Detectives are actively investigating this homicide and officers and victims advocates are working closely with his family during this difficult time.

The Ocala Police Department is seeking the community’s help finding the person responsible for this young man’s death. If anyone has information on this shooting, please call Det. Sirolli at 352-369-7000. Or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) or via www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

