Far-Left California DA Sparks Outrage After Giving Transgender Child Molester, Habitual Offender, Two Year Sentence

Hannah Tubbs [left], a California repeat child molester and male-to-female transgendered individual, could only be sentenced to a maximum of two years in a juvenile facility due to a new program instituted by progressive District Attorney George Gascon, who has vowed not to prosecute “children as adults.” Tubbs plead guilty to molesting a 10 year-old girl in 2014. File photo (right): Maxim Elramsisy, Shutter Stock, licensed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Hannah Tubbs, a California repeat child molester and male-to-female transgendered individual, was sentenced to only two years imprisonment earlier this week after pleading guilty to molesting a 10 year-old girl in 2014.

The state’s far-left district attorney declined to prosecute Tubbs as an adult – sparking outrage and criticism – because she originally carried out the crime only two weeks before turning 18. What’s more, the now 26 year-old Tubbs will be allowed to serve her sentence not in a conventional prison, but in a juvenile facility, reports say.

Tubbs had entered a women’s bathroom of a Denny’s in 2014 – at the time, she identified as male and was named James Tubbs – grabbed a 10 year-old girl by the throat, dragged her into a stall, and forced her hand down her pants; Tubbs only ceased the attack when someone else entered the bathroom, officials say.

Tubbs managed to evade capture for numerous years, prosecutors say, and she only began identifying as female after she was finally arrested for the crime.

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami blasted progressive District Attorney George Gascon in an interview, saying that refusing to prosecute Tubbs as an adult was a grave mistake given her past history as a repeat predator.

“Tubbs is 26 years old. Unlike George Gascon’s false narrative, she is not a ‘kid,’” Hatami said. “There was evidence presented at the juvenile proceedings which showed that Tubbs sexually assaulted two young girls in different incidents in the past. The child victims will suffer lifelong trauma. Tubbs also has prior violent convictions and conduct as an adult.”

Due to DA Gascon refusing to prosecute Tubbs as an adult – and the fact that she began identifying as female after her arrest – meant that she could only be sentenced to a maximum of two years in a juvenile facility due to a new program instituted by Gascon, who has vowed not to prosecute “children as adults.” Tubbs will be housed with females.