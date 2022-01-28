Emails Show U.S. Scientists Believed COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory Early On, But Denied It Publicly – Couldn’t Think Of Plausible Natural Scenario

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to transcripts and notes from past meetings released by GOP House members this week, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci was warned on January 27, 2020 that his organization had ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) via EcoHealth, which had reportedly used a NIAID grant to fund WIV coronavirus research whose biosafety measures may have been suspect.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to transcripts and notes from past meetings released by GOP House members this week, U.S. scientists that publicly denounced theories attributing the COVID-19 pandemic to a leak of an engineered virus from a Chinese laboratory were apparently far more willing to believe that was actually true in private.

However, these individuals continued to support the natural development of COVID in the eye of the public in order to avoid giving ammunition to “conspiracy theorists.” For example – as per notes from a February 2020 meeting released by House Republicans – Dr. Robert Garry from Tulane’s School of Medicine is quoted as saying that he couldn’t think of any way COVID-19 could have developed simply in nature.

“I really can’t think of a plausible natural scenario where you get from the bat virus…to nCoV where you insert exactly four amino acids 12 nucleotide that all have to be added at the exact same time to gain this function,” he said. “I just can’t figure out how this gets accomplished in nature. Don’t mention a lab origin, as that will just add fuel to the conspiracists.”

Additional notes release indicate that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci was warned on January 27, 2020 that his organization had indirect ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) via EcoHealth, which had reportedly used a NIAID grant to fund WIV coronavirus research whose biosafety measures may have been suspect.



The notes say that virologist Dr. Kristian Anderson of the Scripps laboratory then told Fauci on January 31, 2020 that she believed that COVID-19 appeared to be synthetic, as opposed to naturally-occurring.

“The genome is inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory,” the released notes quote her has having said, a sentiment that another Scripps scientist, Dr. Mike Farzan, concurred with at the time.

After being informed of this, Fauci reportedly organized a meeting to consult with scientists about the issue; however, by the end of the meeting, it was decided for the sake of “international harmony” not to assign blame for the pandemic to any one group or country, and a theory of “natural causation” for COVID-19 was agreed upon instead.

The release of these notes and transcripts this week is reopening debate over how much U.S. officials and members of the scientific community may have known about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how much if it may been hidden from the public.