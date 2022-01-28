Criticism Begins After WaPo Report Places Fox News’ Tomi Lahren As Speaker at Police Training Conference; Target Controversial Comments

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Tomi Lahren is at the center of criticism for reportedly speaking at a New Jersey police conference late last year, where she told the officers in attendance that “if people would just comply with police, would follow orders, and not resist arrest,” then many of the incidents of police brutality in the news in recent years likely would have never occurred. File photo: Kathy Hutchins, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Fox News personality Tomi Lahren is at the center of criticism for reportedly speaking at a New Jersey police conference late last year, where she told the officers in attendance that “if people would just comply with police, would follow orders, and not resist arrest,” then many of the incidents of police brutality in the news in recent years likely would have never occurred.

Speaking at a Street Cop Training Conference in Atlantic City in October that was attended by over 1,000 officers from several states, Lahren – a political commentator for the shows “Final Thoughts” and “No Interruption” – is also reported to have called Black Lives Matter “thugs, felons, and criminals” and a “terrorist organization.”

Lahren said that killings of criminal suspects by officers were ultimately the fault of the suspects themselves for not following lawful orders of authorities.



“If I’m wrong, please point it out,” she said. “But all these major headline incidents that we’ve had in this country involving law enforcement in the last, at least, five years could have all been prevented if people would just comply with police, would follow orders, and not resist arrest.”

The officers listening to Lahren’s speech reportedly clapped and cheered at Lahren’s comment, a sentiment that she has expressed previously on television and in her social media posts.

While police have found to be at-fault in several widely-publicized incidents where a criminal suspect had been found to be unjustly killed – such as in the death Daunte Wright – these confrontations were initially escalated by the suspect in question resisting lawful arrest, experts in police use-of-force say.

Several well-publicized killings of Black criminal suspects by police in recent years have sparked an outcry for police reform in the United States. However, several police trainers and experts who were recently interviewed by The Washington Post balked at the idea, stating that the media has vastly overplayed the public’s demand for reform and that only a small percentage of citizens have any desire to see it take place.

President Joe Biden is planning on signing executive actions on police reform this month, the details of which are still being finalized.