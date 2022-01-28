CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Deltona Woman Stole Nearly $200,000 From Her Grandfather

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jena Quiles
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A 21-year-old Deltona woman has been arrested on charges she took almost $200,000 from her grandfather since late 2019. According to authorities, Jena Quiles was arrested Thursday night on a charge of exploitation of the elderly after a Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed she withdrew $190,291 from the 86-year-old victim’s bank account in almost 275 transactions since December 2019.

The investigation started in December 2021 after the victim noticed money missing from his account. Quiles’ name or phone number was seen on multiple withdrawals. While the victim had provided Quiles with money for her education, vehicle and insurance, he told the investigating deputy he never gave her permission to withdraw money behind his back.

Deputies subpoenaed bank records, confirmed the withdrawals and arrested Quiles at her home late Thursday. She apologized and was remorseful for her actions.

The state of Florida has resources available for seniors who are victims of exploitation and other crimes. To report suspected exploitation, abuse or neglect, you can call the Florida Abuse Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-96-ABUSE, and press 2.


In Volusia County, you can also contact law enforcement via the non-emergency line at 386-248-1777, or 911 in an emergency. For more information on elder protection programs, visit: https://elderaffairs.org/programs-services/elder-protection-programs/

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

