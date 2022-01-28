COPS: Deltona Woman Stole Nearly $200,000 From Her Grandfather

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Jena Quiles was arrested on a charge of exploitation of the elderly after a Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed she withdrew $190,291 from the 86-year-old victim’s bank account in almost 275 transactions since December 2019.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A 21-year-old Deltona woman has been arrested on charges she took almost $200,000 from her grandfather since late 2019. According to authorities, Jena Quiles was arrested Thursday night on a charge of exploitation of the elderly after a Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed she withdrew $190,291 from the 86-year-old victim’s bank account in almost 275 transactions since December 2019.

The investigation started in December 2021 after the victim noticed money missing from his account. Quiles’ name or phone number was seen on multiple withdrawals. While the victim had provided Quiles with money for her education, vehicle and insurance, he told the investigating deputy he never gave her permission to withdraw money behind his back.

Deputies subpoenaed bank records, confirmed the withdrawals and arrested Quiles at her home late Thursday. She apologized and was remorseful for her actions.

The state of Florida has resources available for seniors who are victims of exploitation and other crimes. To report suspected exploitation, abuse or neglect, you can call the Florida Abuse Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-96-ABUSE, and press 2.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



In Volusia County, you can also contact law enforcement via the non-emergency line at 386-248-1777, or 911 in an emergency. For more information on elder protection programs, visit: https://elderaffairs.org/programs-services/elder-protection-programs/