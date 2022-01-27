PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Wisconsin Considering “Reclaiming” 2020 Electoral Ballots For President Biden, VP Harris, “Certified Under Fraudulent Intent And Purpose”

By John Colascione
Resolution 120 to reclaim
On Tuesday evening during an open session, the Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a privileged resolution to move forward Joint Resolution 120 to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for U.S. President and Vice President who were “certified under fraudulent purposes.”

MADISON, WI – On Tuesday evening, January 25th, 2022, during an open session, the Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a voice vote in a privileged resolution to move forward Rep. Timothy Ramthun’s (R-Campbellsport) resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’s 10 electors for U.S. President and Vice President who were “certified under fraudulent purposes.”

2021 Assembly Joint Resolution 120 is described as relating to “election reform and reclaiming the electoral ballots for President and Vice President that were certified under fraudulent intent and purpose.”

Resolution 120 Status
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/proposals/ajr120

The move was praised by Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) in an email sent to supporters today, January 27. Rogers has been one of the nation’s most staunch supporters of audits and election integrity.


Rep. Ramthun bravely called for a point of order on Tuesday during an open session of the Wisconsin Assembly. He did this by asking for a privileged resolution.  His legislation was referred to the Rules Committee per parliamentary rules.  Then debate continued on an existing Bill 743 in the Assembly.

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers

The resolution was privileged. This way they were able to do a vote within the session that was currently in place. And the result was all “Yes”, a unanimous vote to move the legislation to the Rules Committee.  It’s in the hands of Speaker Vos, a Republican. So Speaker Vos and the rest of the representatives have ten days to answer back on whether he’s going to push it to the floor for a vote. It is not clear what the Wisconsin Senate will do with it yet.

Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers
https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2021/related/proposals/ajr120

The legislation now moves forward to the Wisconsin Rules Committee and to the Wisconsin Senate.

While fact-checkers such as Reuters are correct, that theAssembly did not vote to decertify it did allow the legislation to move forward to where it could be properly and legally considered and voted upon.

