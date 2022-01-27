Controversy Brewing After Former Times Reporter Claims COVID Vaccines “Dangerous and Ineffective” – “Should Be Taken Off Market”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Alex Berenson – a former New York Times reporter, author, and alleged spreader of pandemic misinformation – ignited controversy while a guest on Tucker Carlson’s show Tuesday night after he told the Fox News host that COVID-19 vaccines are “dangerous and ineffective” against the current Omicron variant and should be taken off the market. Some media companies have gone as far as describing the segment as “criminal”, “a death panel”, and Berenson as “an absolute nutter”. Photo credit: Fox News.

New York, NY – Alex Berenson – a former New York Times reporter, author, and alleged spreader of pandemic misinformation – ignited controversy while a guest on Tucker Carlson’s show Tuesday night after he told the Fox News host that COVID-19 vaccines are “dangerous and ineffective” against the current Omicron variant and should be taken off the market.

“We’re at a very dangerous moment, Tucker, and I’m not exaggerating. I think this is probably the most important appearance I’ve had with you in the last two years,” Berenson said at the start of the interview. “The mRNA Covid vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market now. No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point against omicron.”

Berenson, who was permanently banned from Twitter in August 2021 for repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policies, claimed Tuesday night that the current crop of vaccines are not able to prevent infection by the Omicron variant and are highly ineffective.

“It is completely clear now that the vaccines don’t really work at all against omicron,” Berenson said. “In these highly-vaccinated and highly boosted countries, rates of infection are incredibly high and rates of serious disease and death are also rising.”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



Although medical experts have confirmed that current vaccines are weak against Omicron, they also say that being inoculated against the virus can nonetheless prevent serious illness or death from the variant.

Alex Berenson tells Fox viewers: "The mRNA COVID vaccines need to be withdrawn from the market. No one should get them. No one should get boosted. No one should get double boosted. They are a dangerous and ineffective product at this point." pic.twitter.com/fq6fPSdafO — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 26, 2022 If Fox's executives could ban Matt Gaetz and Victoria Toensing and Joseph diGenova and force their primetime hosts to toe the line, they could do the same with Alex Berenson. https://t.co/4TOe477hxQ — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 27, 2022

When Carlson asked what he meant when he said that vaccines were “dangerous,” Berenson cited instances of side effects, such as rare reports of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – and blood clotting, and said that another approach is needed towards COVID before a stronger variant rears its head.