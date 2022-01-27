Broward Detectives Seeking to ID Subject That Brandished Gun At North Lauderdale Gas Station, Then Left Scene In Silver Dodge Ram

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are releasing surveillance video of a crime that occurred in North Lauderdale in hopes of identifying the subject involved. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, at the Mobil gas station, 1391 S. State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

According to authorities, surveillance video of the crime shows a male subject, with long dreads, entering the business wearing a black hat, white shirt and light-colored shorts. The male is seen approaching the clerk’s window and is handed several products. A verbal confrontation ensued between the subject and victim before the subject is seen leaving the store.

The subject left without purchasing the item he was handed. When the gas station attendant confronted the subject outside the business, the clerk told detectives the subject brandished a gun before leaving the scene in a Silver Dodge Ram.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity to contact Broward Sheriff’s Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.