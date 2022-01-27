CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Seeking to ID Subject That Brandished Gun At North Lauderdale Gas Station, Then Left Scene In Silver Dodge Ram

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, surveillance video of the crime shows a male subject, with long dreads, entering the business wearing a black hat, white shirt and light-colored shorts who brandished a gun before leaving the scene in a Silver Dodge Ram.
According to authorities, surveillance video of the crime shows a male subject, with long dreads, entering the business wearing a black hat, white shirt and light-colored shorts who brandished a gun before leaving the scene in a Silver Dodge Ram.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are releasing surveillance video of a crime that occurred in North Lauderdale in hopes of identifying the subject involved.  The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, at the Mobil gas station, 1391 S. State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

According to authorities, surveillance video of the crime shows a male subject, with long dreads, entering the business wearing a black hat, white shirt and light-colored shorts. The male is seen approaching the clerk’s window and is handed several products. A verbal confrontation ensued between the subject and victim before the subject is seen leaving the store. 

The subject left without purchasing the item he was handed. When the gas station attendant confronted the subject outside the business, the clerk told detectives the subject brandished a gun before leaving the scene in a Silver Dodge Ram.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity to contact Broward Sheriff’s Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Milwaukee: Six Found Dead in “Horrific” Mass…

Christopher Boyle

Flagler County Corrections Officer Honored As The Florida…

George McGregor

Miami-Dade Police Department Public Safety Telecommunicator…

George McGregor
1 of 1,643