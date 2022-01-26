Suspect Wanted For Theft From Home Depot In Royal Palm Beach; Fled In White F-150

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, on December 29, 2021 the suspect entered the Royal Palm Beach Home Depot, selected a Milwaukee Vacuum and walked out of the store without paying for it. He fled the area in a white F-150.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for a retail theft from a local Home Depot. According to authorities, the suspect entered Home Depot, selected a Milwaukee Vacuum and walked out of the store without paying for it. He fled the area in a white F-150.

This incident occurred on December 29, 2021 at the Home Depot in the 200 block of S. State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.