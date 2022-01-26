CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted For Theft From Home Depot In Royal Palm Beach; Fled In White F-150

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Royal Palm Beach
According to authorities, on December 29, 2021 the suspect entered the Royal Palm Beach Home Depot, selected a Milwaukee Vacuum and walked out of the store without paying for it. He fled the area in a white F-150.

This incident occurred on December 29, 2021 at the Home Depot in the 200 block of S. State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

