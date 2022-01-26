Milwaukee: Six Found Dead in “Horrific” Mass Murder, Authorities Say

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MILWAUKEE, WI – The bodies of six adults were discovered by police in Milwaukee performing a welfare check Sunday afternoon, with the incident suspected to be a horrific case of mass murder, officials say.

According to Milwaukee police, officers entered the home – located near North 21st Street and West Wright Street – at approximately 3:45 p.m. and initially found five dead bodies, four male and one female.

However, on Monday the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Twitter that another male body had been found at the scene, bringing the death toll connected to the residence to six. The identities of the victims – who were scheduled to receive autopsies on Monday – have not yet been released by authorities.

UPDATE: an additional adult male homicide victim has been recovered at that location. Total victims: 5 males and 1 female. Do not call our office – no further info to be released. https://t.co/5T3eTTPtRz — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 24, 2022



According to a Sunday evening press conference regarding the incident, Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo confirmed that the victims had been killed by gunshot wounds inflicted by “unknown suspects” and that there is currently no known motive for the deaths.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson responded to the killings on Sunday with a written statement released via Twitter, calling them “horrific.”

Living on this block for a time growing up, I saw some of the worst violence that a child should never see. If Milwaukee is ever going to live up to its potential then we must work to make sure that these neighborhoods and the people in them, are safe, healthy, and prosperous. pic.twitter.com/t5CfsI3Yen — Cavalier Johnson (@CavalierJohnson) January 24, 2022

“The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific,” he said. “I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief o those who have lost loved ones.”

Johnson also addressed the skyrocketing violence that has plagued Milwaukee County recently; 2021 saw a record-breaking 220 murders taking place, according to a tweet by the medical examiner’s office.

To date, MCMEO has investigated 220 homicides in Milwaukee County – the highest on record. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) December 28, 2021