SUPPRESSED: Senator Johnson Hosts “COVID-19: A Second Opinion,” Panel at Senate Office Building in D.C. Focusing on Vaccine Skepticism

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday convened a group of doctors and scientists in Washington D.C. who have spoken on the suppression of COVID-19 treatments or who have suffered “censorship, intimidation or professional reprisal” as a result of advocacy on behalf of patients when recommending against COVID-19 vaccines. File photo: View Image, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) moderated a five-hour COVID-19 panel discussion Monday featuring numerous guest speakers – such as Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough – that focused primarily on vaccine skepticism, so-called “alternative” treatment options for the virus, and the government’s response to the pandemic.

The panel, titled “COVID-19: A Second Opinion,” was held at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Johnson has hosted similar events in the past, often inviting guests who have spoken on the suppression of certain COVID-19 treatments or who have suffered negative side effects from COVID-19 vaccines.

“Nobody can tell you the long-term safety profile of these vaccines. Nobody,” Johnson said during Monday’s panel. “It’s unknowable, because we haven’t taken the time.”

Early in the event, McCullough requested that anyone among the physicians, scientists and health experts in attendance who had dealt with or witnessed “censorship, intimidation or professional reprisal and damage as a result of your advocacy for patients” in regards to COVID-19 to raise their hand; approximately 80 percent of the individuals in the room did so.



“I will embrace anything,” Johnson said. “I am completely agnostic when it comes to whatever drug will end this pandemic, vaccine, I don’t care. I want this pandemic over. I want people to live.”

Virologist and immunologist Dr. Robert Malone decried vaccination mandates targeting children, calling them “unjustified” because he said that youngsters have an extremely low chance of suffering seriously adverse effects from COVID-19, whereas vaccines pose a much greater risk of harming their health in the long term.

“Our public policies managing COVID have had a particularly strong adverse effect on our children,” he said.

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, meanwhile, referred to a claim made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that COVID vaccines reduce hospitalization without reducing infection and spread as “academic fraud.”

“These hospitals are not telling us why the patients are hospitalized,” he said. “And we’ve had multiple officials come out and tell us that 40 to 60 percent of the people coming to the hospital who test positive for COVID are not there for COVID.”

McCullough also spoke on uncontested documents submitted to FDA vaccine advisory boards that say that the potential risk of getting myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – as a side effect from vaccines is a greater risk to young people – especially boys – than COVID-19.

“Under no circumstances… should a young person ever receive one of these vaccines,” he said.

The panel on Monday was criticized by members of the medical community, who stated that some of the claims made by Johnson’s guests about COVID-19 and its treatment were untrue.