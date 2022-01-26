Florida Forum Speaker Series To Welcome Tim Mcgraw Feb. 16; Event Benefits Wolfson Children’s Hospital Of Jacksonville

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Award-winning singer/songwriter/actor Tim McGraw

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Florida Forum Speaker Series, presented by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, will welcome award-winning singer/songwriter/actor Tim McGraw on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

McGraw was originally scheduled to speak at the Florida Forum in September, but rescheduled to begin production of “1883,” the “Yellowstone” prequel. The Paramount Plus series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. McGraw stars as James Dutton, opposite his real-life wife, Faith Hill, as Margaret Dutton. With filming complete, the singer/songwriter is gearing up for the McGraw Tour 2022.

McGraw has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 43 worldwide No. 1 singles. He’s won three Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, His career achievements include being named BDS Radio’s Most Played Artist of the Decade for all music genres and having the Most Played Song of the Decade for all music genres. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992. McGraw starred in and narrated the hit movie “The Shack” and co-wrote and performed the closing credit song for the Oscar-nominated documentary “Free Solo.” His other movie credits include “Friday Night Lights” and “The Blind Side.” McGraw co-authored “Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation” with Jon Meacham.

Tickets for the Florida Forum are $75 each for general seating, $100 each for preferred seating and $285 for two reserved Bronze seating tickets. Patrons under the age of 30 may purchase Young Subscriber tickets for $50 each.



The Florida Forum raises awareness and funds for Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, supporting its mission to provide the highest quality of advanced pediatric healthcare regardless of ability to pay. The series is made possible by long-time partners and generous sponsors Wells Fargo, Florida Blue and Landstar.

Since 1992, The Florida Forum has been honored to host renowned speakers from around the world. In addition to enriching Jacksonville’s intellectual and cultural life, the Florida Forum has contributed more than $9.2 million to Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville.

To purchase tickets or for additional information, visit www.thefloridaforum.com, call 904.202.2886, or email womensboard@bmcjax.com.

The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital

Established in 1973 by Ellen Cavert, the ongoing mission of the all-volunteer Women’s Board is to raise community awareness and fund state-of-the-art infrastructure, programming and services for Wolfson Children’s Hospital—the only dedicated children’s inpatient health care facility in the region. Since its inception, The Women’s Board has raised more than $34 million in support of Wolfson Children’s Hospital to ensure the advancement of first-rate medical care for all children. Two annual fundraisers, the Winter Design Show and Florida Forum speaker series, enable the Board to donate more than $1 million a year to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Florida Forum

The Winter Design Show, formerly the Art & Antiques Show, and the Florida Forum, produced by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, will contribute vital funds for a five-year, $4 million pledge to endow programs, services and equipment for a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Center at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. The unit will feature state-of-the-art family suites designed for comfort and privacy while maintaining visibility and easy access for NICU staff; modified lighting and soundproofing to reduce stress on newborns; and critically important medical equipment designed to provide the highest standard of care.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital is a non-for-profit pediatric facility that never turns any child away, regardless of ability to pay. As the only children’s hospital between Orlando and Atlanta, Wolfson Children’s serves an ever-increasing region, well into central Florida, north to Savannah, and west to Tallahassee and into Alabama. Truly family centered, it is one of the best children’s hospitals in the country. A new, seven story Wolfson Children’s Critical Care Tower is under construction at Baptist Medical Center in downtown Jacksonville. Expected to open in early 2022, it includes a state-of-the-art 89-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Center, replacing the current 57-bed neonatal facility at Wolfson Children’s. The Critical Care Tower will also have a 35-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.