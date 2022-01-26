Flagler County Corrections Officer Honored As The Florida Sheriffs Association 2022 Corrections Officer Of The Year

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





From left to right: Ben Nowland of Naphcare, Mrs. Debbie Staly, three members of Deputy First Class Paul Luciano’s family, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, FSA President and Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is pleased to announce that Flagler County Corrections Officer Deputy First Class (DFC) Paul Luciano has been selected as the 2022 Corrections Officer of the Year. Each year, the award is presented at the FSA Winter Conference to an officer who has demonstrated exceptional service. This award is sponsored by NaphCare.

Deputy First Class Luciano is applauded for his selfless attention to duty and perseverance. Through significant personal pain, he demonstrated high personal standards at all times and service above and beyond the call of duty.

On January 16, 2020, DFC Luciano suffered a serious injury to his left hip that required emergency medical attention and ultimately took him out of work for a short period of time. He was able to return to work on light duty on January 24, 2020, and to full duty on March 25. Ultimately, the rigors of correctional work took a toll on his body and on June 24, 2021, he was permanently put on modified duty limiting his ability to climb stairs. DFC Luciano continued to show compassion for others and dedication to his position working each day in constant visible pain as he labored to walk throughout the facility performing his duties with his squad.

View the official award video:



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



During a significant July 2021 COVID outbreak in the facility, where at its peak saw more than 20% of the inmate population infected and significant staff impacts as well, he continued to report for duty. While following all CDC protocols to minimize the spread and keep officers safe, DFC Luciano worked housing units with exposure to COVID infected inmates during three separate shifts, ultimately succumbing to COVID. His end of watch occurred on August 26, 2021.

“Deputy First Class Paul Luciano served the community, fellow deputies, and inmates in Volusia and Flagler County for 25 years. DFC Luciano’s mentorship of inmates and younger deputies is well known. He always treated inmates with dignity and respect knowing they were returning to our community,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “DFC Luciano represents the dangers our invisible heroes face daily while serving as Detention Deputies in our county jails. Being recognized posthumously as the Florida Sheriffs Association Correction’s Officer of the Year is an honor for his family and recognition of his devotion to service and the final sacrifice he made serving our community.”

The Florida Sheriffs Association Corrections Officer of the Year Award is proudly sponsored by NaphCare. During the annual winter conference banquet, members of Deputy First Class Luciano’s family were given a standing ovation from the attendees.

FCSO’s Deputy First Class Paul Luciano Honored posthumously as the Florida Sheriffs Association Corrections Officer of the Year.

Watch his story: https://t.co/S3pF3yXedJ pic.twitter.com/Fbpt0qL0Ta — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 26, 2022

About Florida Sheriffs Association:

The Florida Sheriffs Association is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 corporation made up of the Sheriffs of Florida, approximately 3,000 business leaders and 100,000 citizens throughout the state. Founded in 1893, FSA has steadfastly served the citizens of Florida by supporting the needs of the state’s law enforcement community. Through the Florida Sheriffs Association, Sheriffs are given a forum to address lawmakers to push for positive changes in Florida’s public safety arena. FSA also provides Sheriffs’ Offices much-needed programs such as affordable training, special task forces and legislative and legal services. Dedicated to the prevention of juvenile delinquency and the development of lawful, productive citizens, FSA has established and funded the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches with facilities throughout the state to help restore hope, fulfill dreams, and prepare boys and girls for the future. It has grown to be one of the largest and most successful state law enforcement associations in the nation. For more information on the Florida Sheriffs Association, visit www.flsheriffs.org.

About NaphCare, Inc.

NaphCare, Inc., partners with local, state and federal government agencies nationwide to provide innovative healthcare, technology and administrative solutions for the correctional and justice systems. The company’s industry-leading approach to correctional healthcare includes designing and implementing evidence-based clinical programs to address the specific challenges of the corrections environment. Above all, NaphCare aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. NaphCare is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional information can be found on the company’s website: www.naphcare.com.