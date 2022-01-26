Eric Clapton Says People Who Get the COVID-19 Jab Are Under “Hypnosis” from “Subliminal Advertising”

During a recent interview, legendary British rock star Eric Clapton stated he had been manipulated into receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by “subliminal advertising” and that anyone that has taken the jab has only done so because they were under “mass formation hypnosis.” File photo: Landmark Media, Shutter Stock, licensed.

During an interview posted on the Real Music Observer YouTube channel on January 21, Clapton, 76, noted that he had essentially been “forcibly retired” when the COVID-19 pandemic started two years ago, as had just about all musicians and performers during lockdown mandates.

Clapton claimed that during the pandemic, he had been forced into getting the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in 2021 by “subliminal messaging” in pharmaceutical advertising – dubbed “mass formation hypnosis” by anti-vax conspiracy theorists – and has since become an outspoken opponent of vaccination in order to warn others about this alleged practice.



The controversial Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium, is credited with creating the “mass formation hypnosis” theory, which essentially claims that society is being clandestinely mind-controlled and manipulated by governments into taking vaccines and wearing face masks.

“Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me,” Clapton said. “Then I started to realize there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet, talked about it. And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.”

The former Cream guitarist said that he then decided to begin speaking out about the subliminal hypnosis plaguing the public and his opposition to vaccination mandates. And he did so without fear of reprisal, he said, since his career was already sidelined by the pandemic.

“My career had almost gone anyway,” he said. “At the point where I spoke out, it had been almost 18 months since I’d kind of been forcibly retired. I joined forces with [fellow British rock star Van Morrison] and I got the tip Van was standing up to the measures and I thought, ‘Why is nobody else doing this?’ So I contacted him.”

Since he started speaking out against vaccines, Clapton has said that he has become ostracized by many in the music community, and that lately even many of his close friends and family members now “think I am a crackpot.”