VIDEO: Detectives Searching For Subjects Who Battered Victim Outside Of Lauderdale Lakes Gas Station

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – A verbal argument turned physical outside of a Lauderdale Lakes gas station and detectives are looking to identify the subjects involved.

According to authorities, around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, January 21, Broward’s Sheriff’s deputies in the Lauderdale Lakes District responded to a report of a robbery outside of the RaceTrac gas station at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd. Investigators learned that a confrontation occurred between a victim, the victim’s friend and two subjects.

The dispute is seen on the video as the victim’s friend is holding the victim’s phone. At one point, one of the subjects knocked the phone out of the victim’s hands. As the victim ran to get her phone, the subject grabbed her by her hair and began to pull her. The victim was eventually able to flee and recovered her phone which the subject had tossed.

Anyone with information can contact Broward’s Sheriff’s Office Det. Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.