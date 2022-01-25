Whoopi Criticizes HBO’s Bill Maher for Not Wanting to Live in “Masked Paranoid World” of COVID – “How Dare You Be So Flippant, Man?!”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The View’s Whoopi Goldberg denounced Bill Maher’s declaring that he’s over COVID-19 this past weekend and said his remarks were “not funny”: “How dare you be so flippant, man?!” Photo credit: The View, YouTube, HBO, Real Time.

NEW YORK, NY – Comedienne Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC’s morning talk show The View, was highly critical of another talk show host – HBO’s Bill Maher – for saying that he didn’t want to live in the “masked paranoid world” of COVID-19 anymore, saying he was being “flippant” towards those who had lost loved ones over the two-year course of the pandemic.

On Monday’s broadcast of The View, Goldberg played a clip of the opening monologue from this past weekend’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, where Maher declares that he is “done with COVID.”

“I don’t want to live in your paranoid world anymore, your masked paranoid world,” he said. “You go out. It’s silly now, you know, you mask, you have to have a card, you have to have a booster. They scan your head like you are a cashier and I’m a bunch of bananas. I’m not bananas. You are.”

Goldberg took exception to Maher’s attitude towards the many restrictive mandates that have been put in place around the country in order to curb the spread of the virus, saying that what the HBO host said was “not funny” to those who had lost loved ones.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



However, while decrying Maher’s monologue, Goldberg inadvertently created a soundbite that will no doubt delight vaccine skeptics by accidently referring to the virus as “this vaccine.”

“That’s not really funny to people who have lost their kids to this vaccine. Or people who lost family members or dear friends to this,” she said. “Listen, nobody on the planet really wants to go through this. This is not something we’re doing because it’s, you know, sexually gratifying. This is what we’re doing to protect our families, and you don’t have to do it, but stay away from everybody, because if you are the one who’s not paying attention, and you’re coughing and sneezing, you don’t want to…then stay out of the public, man.”

“This is not…nobody wants this,” Goldberg continued. “I don’t want it, and I think he’s forgetting that people are still at risk who cannot get vaccinated, people who can’t. Little kids under the age of 5 or people with health conditions. How dare you be so flippant, man?”