Suicidal Woman Holding Gun to Head Lead Ocala Police On Pursuit

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The Ocala Police Department provided assistance to the Sheriff’s Office in attempting to stop the driver during the pursuit and in securing the scene of the shooting.

OCALA, FL – On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on SW College Road. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, the driver called 911 and stated she was suicidal and going to AdventHealth Ocala, a local hospital.

During the pursuit, deputies observed that the driver was armed with a firearm that she was pointing at her head. The pursuit ended at AdventHealth, where the driver parked her vehicle near an entrance to the hospital. Deputies gave the driver commands to stay inside of her vehicle but, despite these commands, the driver exited her vehicle, carrying a gun, and began running toward an entrance to the hospital. Deputies continued to give the driver repeated commands to stop but she again refused to comply. Ultimately, a shot was discharged by a deputy and the driver was struck. Deputies immediately summoned medical aid for the driver. She is now being treated at a local hospital where she is in critical condition.

If released from the hospital, the driver will be charged with felony offenses, including fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer (while armed with a firearm) and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. At the time of these offenses, the driver was on pretrial release for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident. The Ocala Police Department provided assistance to the Sheriff’s Office in attempting to stop the driver during the pursuit and in securing the scene of the shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has responded to conduct its investigation of the incident and is receiving the full cooperation of the Sheriff’s Office.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



At this point in time, the name of the driver and the deputy involved are not being released.