State of Florida Shuts Down Monoclonal Antibody Sites Statewide After FDA Removes Treatment Authorization

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





As a result of the US FDA’s abrupt decision to remove EUAs for two monoclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibody treatment sites in Florida will be closed until further notice.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – On January 24, 2022, without any advanced notice, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revised the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for bamlanivimab/etesevimab and REGEN-COV. The revised EUAs do not allow providers to administer these treatments within the United States. Unfortunately, as a result of this abrupt decision made by the federal government, all monoclonal antibody state sites will be closed until further notice.

Individuals with appointments have been directly contacted regarding cancellations. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please contact your health care provider for more information and resources on treatment options. Resources for emerging treatments can be found at www.HealthierYouFL.org. Pharmacies that have received allocations of anti-viral treatments can be found at www.FloridaHealthCOVID-19.gov.

Florida disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence. To date, such clinical evidence has not been provided by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As stated in one of the pre-print studies cited on the NIH website, “despite observing differences in neutralizing activity with certain mAbs, it remains to be determined how this finding translates into effects on clinical protection against B.1.1.529.”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



For more information on why this decision was made, please contact the FDA at 1-(888) 463-6332.

About the Florida Department of Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.