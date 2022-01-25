Report: Biden Family Rakes in $31 Million in Deals With Individuals Tied to Chinese Intelligence

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Author and Breitbart News senior contributor Perter Schweizer alleges that multiple financial backers with direct links to Chinese intelligence officials partnered with Hunter Biden while his father, Joe, was serving as Vice President in the Obama Administration.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Biden family has raked in a large amount of cash – to the tune of $31 million – in a series of five deals with individuals who are reportedly closely tied with members of the Chinese intelligence community, according to claims in a newly-published book.

Author and Breitbart News senior contributor Perter Schweizer alleges in Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win that multiple financial backers with direct links to Chinese intelligence officials – such as the former head of the Ministry of State Security and the head of foreign intelligence recruitment – partnered with Hunter Biden while his father, Joe, was serving as Vice President in the Obama Administration.

Schweizer’s book lays out how Chinese officials intended to establish financial ties with the Biden family in order to gain influence; to that end, Hunter Biden was invited to participate in several meetings with the powerful Chinese financial backers – including business mogul Che Feng, who is being investigated for suspected corruption – in addition to members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The Biden family scored $31 million from five deals in China, all with individuals with direct ties to the Chinese spy apparatus, according to the bombshell 'Red-Handed' investigation by Peter Schweizer. https://t.co/3eRazAWVwU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 24, 2022 Mark Levin: 'I'm Really Hyped Up' About 'Red-Handed'; 'Very Important that People Read This Book' https://t.co/cl7NUGlobL — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 21, 2022



Che Feng – nicknamed “The Super Chairman” by Hunter and his associates – eventually put the Bidens in touch with Zhao Xuejun (aka Henry Zhao), a former CCP general secretary at Harvest Fund Management and owner of Harvest Global Investments, a firm co-founded with a woman named Jia Liqing who has direct family ties to Jia Chunwang, the former minister of state security.

The relationship between Hunter, his American partners, and his new Chinese associates resulted in the creation of Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), a firm “funded by China’s biggest government-backed financial institutions.” From this deal, Hunter reportedly received approximately $25 million.

In addition, Schweizer claims, Harvest Global Investments wired an additional $5 million to Burnham, a business owned by Hunter Biden; in exchange for these lucrative payoffs, Hunter was to “Open as many doors as possible in the western world” for his Chinese financiers.