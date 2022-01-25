CrimeLocalSociety

Psychiatric Patient That Escaped Miami Hospital Struck By Truck On Florida’s Turnpike While Fleeing Police

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in a man being struck by a vehicle. According to investigators, on Monday, January 24, 2022 at approximately 3:53 p.m., a psychiatric patient became violent with hospital staff as he attempted to escape Kendall Regional Medical Center.

As the patient ran out of the hospital, staff members observed an off-duty officer and requested his assistance. The officer immediately attempted to detain the patient and a physical altercation ensued. The patient was able to escape and run across SW 40 Street; responding officers tried to convince the patient to stop running, but were unsuccessful.

The patient, then utilized the entrance ramp and gained access to the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike where he was struck by an oncoming flat bed truck. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the patient back to Kendall Regional Trauma Center where he is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

While investigation continues, anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers
(305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

