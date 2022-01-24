Jen Psaki Freudian Slip: Caught Herself Mid-Sentence Saying “I Love Working For President Oba – President Biden” During Interview

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

At one point during an interview on The View, show host Joy Behar noted to Psaki that she had heard “from a little bird” that Psaki was planning on leaving her role as Press Secretary at some point in 2022. When Psaki responded, she caught herself mid-sentence making a flub in regards to who her current boss actually is. Photo credit: ABC / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki appeared to have something of a Freudian slip during a televised interview last Friday, for a quick moment accidently referring to President Joe Biden as former President Barack Obama, whose administration she also worked for in various roles from 2009 to 2017.

At one point during the interview, The View host Joy Behar noted to Psaki that she had heard “from a little bird” that Psaki was planning on leaving her role as Press Secretary at some point in 2022, something she had originally been quoted as saying last year.

However, Psaki responded that she was currently unsure when or if she would be leaving her position, at which time she caught herself mid-sentence making a flub in regards to who her current boss actually is.

“I love working for President Oba—Biden…”



😏 oops.pic.twitter.com/CH6DwSLq1y — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 23, 2022 WATCH: Did Jen Psaki just admit she works for President Obama? https://t.co/whaTbNl1iu — WND News (@worldnetdaily) January 24, 2022



“I don’t know when I’m leaving. This is an honor and a privilege and I love working for President Obam – Biden,” she said. “I love spending time with him, hearing what’s on his mind. Going on the road with him is actually the best thing possible. I wish everybody could have that experience, because he gets so much joy out of it. No one likes a rope line more than President Biden.”

Psaki worked for President Obama throughout his entire presidency, initially serving as White House Press Secretary in 2009 before transitioning to Deputy Communications Director, then Department of State Spokesperson, and finally finishing as Communications Director once again for over a year-and-a-half until Obama’s second term expired in January 2017.

Throughout her time with the Obama Administration Paski appeared to have a close relationship with the President, with her two young children often being photographed playing with Obama in the Oval Office.

But when pressed during her interview on The View Friday, Psaki did admit that she doesn’t see herself sticking around the current Administration in the White House for the long haul this time around.

“I also think that this is a job where it will be time for a new face at a certain point in time,” she said. “And I don’t know when that’s going to be.”

The incident seemed to create quite a stir on social media sites where users mocked it in humorous posts.