Report: Federal Employees Requesting Medical, Religious Vaccination Exemption Tracked by Federal Agencies

Currently, it is being reported that at least 25 federal agencies have implemented this tracking system for their employees, and that this may be serving as a “test run” to eventually track all government employees who request exemptions from getting the jab. File photo: Orhan Cam, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal Employees who have requested either medical or religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccination mandates at their jobs are reportedly being tracked by their government employers who have implemented a database-driven system to monitor them.

Currently, it is being reported that at least 25 federal agencies – including departments of Justice, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, the Treasury, the Social Security Administration, the Federal Election Commission – have implemented this tracking system for their employees, and that this may be serving as a “test run” to eventually track all government employees who request exemptions from getting the jab.

In addition to employees of federal agencies that request medical or religious exemption from being vaccinated, the system in-place is also tracking contractors, consultants, interns, and volunteers associated with these individuals as well, reports say.

The database tracking these employees was created and maintained by an obscure company called Pretrial Services Agency, which was hired by the Biden Administration.



News of the tracking system was initially publicly announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on November 18, 2021 via the Federal Register, the official journal of the federal government that contains government agency rules, proposed rules, and public notices. The DOT – headed up by Pete Buttigieg – also posted an announcement on Regulations.gov on the same day, confirming their use of this system.

“In accordance with the Privacy Act of 1974, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) intends to establish a new system of records titled Employee Accommodations Files,” the summary reads. “This system allows DOT to collect, use, maintain, and disseminate the records needed to process, manage, maintain, and resolve reasonable accommodation requests from employees or applicants for employment based on a medical condition/disability or a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance. This includes requests for a medical or religious accommodation to decline the COVID-19 vaccination.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt responded to the DOT’s post in Regulations.gov’s public comments section, expressing his opposition to the “Orwellian” nature of the tracking system.