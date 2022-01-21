Brooklyn Woman Spits on Jewish Kids Yelling “Hitler Should Have Killed You All, I’ll Kill You And Know Where You Live”

BROOKLYN, NY – A 21 year-old woman who is alleged to have yelled “Hitler should have killed you all” at three young Jewish children in Brooklyn last Friday before spitting on one of them has been located and placed under arrest for the disturbing anti-Semitic attack, according to police.

Authorities say that Christina Darling was captured on surveillance video storming up to the three Jewish boys on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park – about five blocks from her home – around 12:30 p.m. on January 14 and yelled at the startled children.

“Hitler should have killed you all,” Darling is alleged to have said. “I’ll kill you and know where you live.”

Darling, who was wearing an orange hoodie, black leggings and Ugg-style boots, is then seen in the video standing directly in front of the boys when she proceeds to spit on one of them, aged 8; she then fled the scene after the assault, cops say.



After police released the surveillance video and photos of the suspect to the public, Darling was located and arrested Friday and charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and menacing as a hate crime, in addition to acting in a manner injurious to a child, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes unit.

Police have not yet released the details of how they managed to locate the suspect.

However, a petition on Change.org has revealed that Darling is a student at Brooklyn’s St. Francis College and claims that she is an “Education, English, and Psychology major” who aspires to be a guidance counselor; the petition is calling for the school’s president to expel Darling for her alleged actions.