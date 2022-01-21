CrimeLocalSociety

Armed Robbery In Medley Hotel Turns Into Human Trafficking, Prostitution Investigation; Two Suite Occupants Arrested

By Jessica Mcfadyen
On Thursday, January 20th, 2022, at approximately 5:34 AM., the Medley Police Department was contacted regarding an armed robbery that occurred in one of the rooms at South River Suites, an extended stay hotel in Medley, Florida. According to authorities, the victims stated that two males with masks knocked on their hotel room door and robbed them at gun point. They then contacted the Medley Police Department regarding the incident.

During the course of the investigation, statements were obtained from the victims. Medley Police Officers were able to confirm that one of the victims of the robbery was also a victim of human trafficking. Medley Police Detectives, alongside the Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force, were contacted to continue the investigation. Defendant Raul Antonio Jimenez-Rodriguez and Grettel Caceres-Crego were arrested yesterday and charged accordingly by the Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case and/or individuals is asked to contact Detective Leyva at 786-224-9517 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

