Detectives Hunting Suspect Wanted For Pompano Beach Attempted Murder; Should Be Considered Armed And Dangerous, Reward Offered

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives released a photo of a suspect wanted for attempted murder in an effort to locate him. According to authorities, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Otis Washington, 27, for a shooting that occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. on December 31, 2021, near the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found an adult male victim. He was transported to an area hospital and survived his injuries.

Homicide detectives said Washington should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact detectives John Curcio or Samantha Cottam in the BSO Homicide Unit at (954) 321-4210 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357 (HELP). 

If you know where Washington is and wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

