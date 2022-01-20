CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Arrest 16-Year-Old For Bringing Loaded Gun To Northeast High School In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit detectives arrested a 16-year-old male student for bringing a loaded gun to Northeast High School in Oakland Park. According to detectives, at approximately 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, January 19, the student was called to the school’s administration office in reference to his grades. School officials said they detected a strong odor of what they believed to be marijuana.

The student’s personal belongings were searched, and a firearm with ammunition was found inside his backpack. Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit detectives were notified, responded to the school and arrested the student.

According to investigators, the student stated he had no intentions of using the firearm on school grounds and that it was for protection on his walk home from school. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing and faces a felony charge of possessing a firearm on school property.

