Academic Journal Reportedly Censors Data Researcher’s Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A PhD in computational biology who had conducted research into side effects from COVID-19 vaccines is claiming that she has been the victim of censorship after the paper containing her analysis was abruptly removed by the academic journal she originally published it in.

Dr. Jessica Rose had co-authored a paper based on data pulled from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a portal run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since 1990 that medical professionals and the public can utilize to record instances of harmful side effects to various inoculations.

VAERS data is generally not considered definitive, since any member of the public can report an event – similar to a Google review – and not include any verified clinical information, such as death certificates, autopsy results, or medical records. However, VAERS nonetheless serves as a vital resource for early warnings of potential problems with vaccines, and on average the system records approximately 40,000 incidents annually.

Dr. Rose noted that she went into her VAERS research not specially looking for anything in particular; instead, she was merely intending to test new statistical computing software. However, she said that the number of instances of adverse effects being reported amongst individuals who had received doses of COVID-19 vaccines leapt out at her, and her testing turned to research focusing on that data going forward.

The introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Dr. Rose, caused VAERS reports to increase drastically; However, as of January 7, 2022, she said that there were over a million reports of adverse reactions, with over 21,000 deaths included in that number. In addition, the system reported 11,000 heart attacks, almost 13,000 cases of Bell’s palsy, as well as over 25,000 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, all of which are known potential side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

VAERS does not confirm that all of these individual reports of side-effects are directly connected with having received a COVID-19 vaccine, but the numbers were too much for Dr. Rose to ignore, she said.

The paper she co-authored based on her analysis with internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist Peter McCullough centered on VAERS reports of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – in children, a known but overall rare reaction to COVID-19 vaccines. As of July 9, 2021, the two found 559 VAERS reports of myocarditis in 97 in children ages 12-15.

“We found 19 times the expected number of myocarditis cases in the vaccination volunteers over background myocarditis rates for this age group,” the paper said.

Her paper was published by Elsevier – a Netherlands-based publishing company specializing in scientific, technical, and medical content – in early October 2021. However, just two weeks later, it was abruptly pulled without an initial explanation; later, Elsevier would only give vague reasoning and nothing concrete, leaving Dr. Rose confused and fearing that she – and the public – had been the victim of blatant censorship.