59% of Dems Favor Unvaccinated Being Confined; 48% Dissenters Fined or Imprisoned; 29% Parents Lose Custody of Children

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL – The results of a recent poll showed that approximately half of those identifying as Democrats would be in favor of a policy that would see unvaccinated individuals being detained temporarily in “designated facilities or locations” until they agreed to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The telephone and online poll, conducted by the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports on January 5 and released on January 13, surveyed 1,016 likely U.S. voters and it was revealed that 59 percent of Democrats in that group would support people being mandated to “remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies” if they were unvaccinated.

Heartland and Rasmussen note that the poll has a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent level of confidence.

In addition, about 50 percent of Democrats polled also agreed that those who question the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in any public communications format – be it on social media, radio, television, or on news websites – should be subjected to monetary fines or even jail time. And 29 percent of Dems polled felt that unvaccinated parents should temporarily lose custody of their children until they agree to receive the jab.

Despite the findings of the poll, there are no such punishments in the United States for refusing to be vaccinated; however, some European countries have implemented certain punitive measures against those who do.

For example, Greece has mandated vaccinations – under penalty of monthly fines – for those aged 60 and older. In Austria, it was announced last month that a vaccination mandate will be introduced in February for all citizens aged 14 and older, with fines imposed upon those who decline. A similar mandate – backed with higher taxes for the unvaccinated – is set to be implemented in Canada’s Quebec province as well.