VIDEO: Australian Conspiracy Theorist Warns of Bizarre Worldwide Threat to Nation’s Sovereignty; Looming “War For The World”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In the video, Ricardo Bossi, a former special forces soldier who presents himself as the leader of the AustraliaOne Party, warns of a coming doomsday-like catastrophe purportedly emanating from the highest levels of world government, media, tech, and even religion. He speaks in incredibly vague terms about a clandestine threat to the people of the land that will initially reveal itself.

AUSTRALIA – An Australian conspiracy theorist has released a wildly dramatic video containing a grim and bizarre warning about an “attack” upon his country’s sovereignty – purportedly emanating from the highest levels of world government, media, tech, and even religion – that will be taking place at some undetermined point in the future.

Riccardo Bosi, a former special forces soldier who presents himself as leader of the so-called “AustraliaOne Party” – an organization for “decent everyday Australians” that is not actually registered as a political party – regularly appears at “freedom” rallies throughout the country and has thousands of social media followers. He has been a staunch opponent of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and lockdown measures, and turned heads in December 2021 when he said in an interview that his organization would execute several noted Australian media personalities for their alleged silence about “vaccine genocide.”

Bosi’s beliefs run the gamut from sublime to downright odd to potentially harmful; among other things, he has said that the Australian government has over-reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic – up until just recently, the country had some of the strictest lockdown measures in the world – masks don’t stop the spread of the COVID-19, the Chinese government is using 5G cell phone networks to spy on people, and vaccines don’t work.

In his video – titled “Ricardo Bossi Emergency Warning To Australia” – he speaks in incredibly vague terms about a clandestine threat to the people of the land Down Under that will initially reveal itself merely as a series of unbelievable “rumors” that will eventually grow and give way to a detail-free catastrophe of some sort that the government of Australia itself will be complicit in.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



“How is it come to this? Simply put, for decades now we have been deceived by those who we trusted,” he said. “Slowly, the truth has been revealed by the tireless efforts have a few, and this has been a most difficult task. Some of you will have heard it said, ‘sometimes you can’t tell people, you just have to show them.’ And to put that in the Australian vernacular, some people just need to piss on the electric fence for themselves.”

Throughout the video, imagery of world leaders and business tycoons such as Bill Gates, Chinese President Xi Jinping, former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former German chancellor Andela Merkel, and many others are juxtaposed with footage of crowds of marching protestors.

“So what should we do? Firstly, be calm. Know that we can and will when this war. Secondly, be united. No matter how many they send against us, they cannot defeat 25 million Australians who stand together as one,” Bossi said. “Thirdly, be brave. Some of us might be hurt, and some of us might die. But if we truly seek liberty, we must win it for ourselves. Fourthly, be good. We the people must win this war with non-violence and non-cooperation, because the manner of our victory is of foundational importance to the future of Australia as a nation state.”

Bossi concluded his video by warning his fellow Aussies that they are “about to enter a period of history without precedent” which will be “a war for the world” from which they, the common people, will ultimately emerge triumphant.