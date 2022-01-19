Rick Case Automotive Group Celebrates Epic Milestones, Receives National Recognition

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





When final year-end sales figures were tallied, Rick Case Volkswagen in West Broward was recognized as America’s largest volume new car dealership and set a new single-year sales record for the franchise.

SUNRISE, FL – The South Florida-based Rick Case Automotive Group celebrates its 60th Anniversary in 2022—in record fashion. The Group, founded by late local business and philanthropic icon Rick Case in Ohio in 1962, has grown to become one of the Nation’s most respected retail automotive brands, with 14 dealerships throughout South Florida and Atlanta.

Despite its challenges, 2021 proved to be the most successful year in the Rick Case Automotive Group’s history, under the direction and leadership of Rick’s wife and partner of 40 years and now President and CEO, Rita Case.

“Even with the ongoing pandemic and supply-chain issues that continued to plague the auto industry, we were able to set new volume sales records across most of our brands last year,” Case said. “These achievements are a direct result of the dedication of our team members—and especially, the loyal customer base we’ve built over the decades.”

When the final year-end sales figures were tallied, Rick Case Volkswagen in West Broward was recognized as America’s largest volume new car dealership and set a new single-year sales record for the franchise. Similar successes were enjoyed by Rick Case’s Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Maserati and Alfa Romeo South Florida dealerships, achieving national sales recognition as well as winning the brands’ most prestigious awards for customer satisfaction.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



As Rick Case launches its year-long 60th Anniversary Celebration, Rita Case emphasized that the Group will never rest on its laurels and continues to be forward-focused.

“What we did last year is a solid foundation for what’s to come for Rick Case.” Case added, “Inventories are improving at all of our dealerships—a trend we expect to continue through the first part of the year. That, coupled with exciting, new traditional and EV (Electric Vehicle) introductions across all our brands, should make 2022 a great year for customers—and our organization, as well.”

The Rick Case Automotive Group celebrates its 60th year in business in 2022.

The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Ioniq, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-Go golf carts. Rick Case dealerships are number one for sales volume in the markets they serve, some rank as America’s largest dealers. The Group’s national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.