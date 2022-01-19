Report: Autopsy Links Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Death of 26 Year-Old

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Four days after receiving a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, 26-year-old Joseph Keating began to experience fatigue, muscle soreness and an increased heart rate; he had not experienced any adverse effects from his initial two-doses of vaccination according to his mother, Cayleen. Joseph soon found that his symptoms began to worsen, as he developed a fever of 100.2 and saw his heart rate elevate even higher to 112. Photo credit: A celebration of life video at Miller Funeral Home Obituary page. Death certificate: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense.

SOUTH DAKOTA – Children’s Health Defense, an activist group founded by Robert F. Kennedy in 2016 known for anti-vaccine activities, recently interviewed the family of a 26-year-old South Dakota man who passed away in November due to purported complications linked to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“This was on a Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday he was fine, but Thursday morning – 72 hours after the booster – he called and said he had a sore throat,” she said. “When we googled, ‘what are your reactions to having the Pfizer vaccine,’ a lot of the results say people deal with fatigue, muscle soreness and everything, so we both just brushed it off as reactions to the vaccine and it was no big deal.”

However, Joseph – who his family said was supportive of vaccines and worked in a job that required him to be vaccinated – soon found that his symptoms began to worsen, as he also developed a fever of 100.2 and saw his heart rate elevate even higher to 112.



In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Joseph Keating’s mother said her son’s only warning signs were fatigue, muscle soreness and an increased heart rate, yet an autopsy confirmed he died of myocarditis directly caused by Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.https://t.co/Htk7GHXz6o — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 11, 2022 The family of 26-year-old Joseph Keating is still grieving after a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster jab led to his untimely death from myocarditis last November. pic.twitter.com/rZyjCUTNkv — Turning Point Australia (@australia_point) January 12, 2022

Joseph called in sick to work on Thursday and Friday. That Friday evening, Joseph’s father, William, visited his son around 5 p.m. for dinner; he left an hour later, and two hours after that Joseph passed away; data pulled from a heart rate monitor on his Apple Watch indicates his approximate time of death, and that he consistently had an elevated heart rate up to that point.

According to the autopsy report and certificate of death provided by his family, Joseph had died from heart damage caused by:

“MULTIFOCAL MYOCARDITIS INVOLVING THE LEFT VENTRICLE AND SEPTUM” (PART I) WITH A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR OF “RECENT PFIZER COVID 19 BOOSTER VACCINE” (PART II)

“I knew COVID could cause MIS-C [multisystem inflammatory syndrome], but nobody told me the vaccine was giving people myocarditis,” Cayleen said. “There’s a big difference between COVID giving you myocarditis and a vaccine giving you myocarditis and actually killing you.”

Joseph’s family confirmed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not investigate Joseph’s death, nor did the organization contact the pathologist who performed the autopsy or request the documentation confirming the cause of death.

While myocarditis has been known to be a side-effect of some COVID-19 vaccines, overall instances of this ailment have been rare. According to a study, as of November 2021 there had been 1,783 reports to the CDC’s United States Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of cases of heart inflammation, namely myocarditis or pericarditis, among people aged 12–29 years who received COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the CDC also acknowledges that VAERS has been estimated to account for just 1 percent of vaccine injuries, so the number of cases of heart-related ailments that can be attributed to the COVID jab may be far greater in reality.