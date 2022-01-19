COPS: Three Ocala Thieves Charged With Organized Fraud

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Detectives arrested Jessica Spano, 37, Kiana Stanton, 34, and Bikita Forestal, 32 for organized fraud.

OCALA, FL – Ocala Police Detectives arrested Jessica Spano, 37, Kiana Stanton, 34, and Bikita Forestal, 32 for organized fraud. According to detectives, on January 3, Ocala Police investigated a car burglary where the victim’s back window was broken and a $500 designer backpack containing several credit cards was stolen. The thieves then fraudulently used the cards at multiple stores, collectively charging more than $8,600.

Detectives reviewed video surveillance from the stores and saw the individuals who made the fraudulent purchases. and were also able to see their vehicle. On January 13, Detectives investigated another car burglary, where the front window was broken and the victim’s purse containing credit cards was stolen. While at the scene, the victim’s bank sent a phone alert that one of her cards was being used at a nearby store. Officers responded to the location, found all three culprits and arrested them.