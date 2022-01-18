VIDEO: Thief Snatches Mother’s Purse From Baby’s Stroller In Tamarac

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help locating a subject who they say snatched a mother’s purse from her baby’s stroller in Tamarac. According to authorities, at approximately 2:51 p.m., on Wednesday, January 5, Broward Sheriff’s detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near the 3100 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac.

According to investigators, a mother was waiting in line to pay for her hair procedure with her baby in a stroller when an unknown male entered the store and looked around before making his way towards the mother to cut in front of her at which point he suddenly grabbed her purse, which was on top of her stroller with her child inside, and rocked the stroller in the process. The mother held on to the stroller, so her child wouldn’t get knocked over. The thief then fled the store with the purse.

Detectives say the mother and two witnesses ran after the man but couldn’t find him. Investigators describe the thief as an adult male, possibly 20 to 30-years-old, approximately 160 pounds with his hair in a ponytail and no facial hair. He was wearing a gray or blue shirt with jean shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect can contact Broward Sheriff’s Robbery Unit Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.