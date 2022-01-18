CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Thief Snatches Mother’s Purse From Baby’s Stroller In Tamarac

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Thief Snatches Mother’s Purse From Baby’s Stroller In Tamara
Investigators describe the thief as an adult male, possibly 20 to 30-years-old, approximately 160 pounds with his hair in a ponytail and no facial hair. He was wearing a gray or blue shirt with jean shorts at the time of the incident.   

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help locating a subject who they say snatched a mother’s purse from her baby’s stroller in Tamarac. According to authorities, at approximately 2:51 p.m., on Wednesday, January 5, Broward Sheriff’s detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near the 3100 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac.

According to investigators, a mother was waiting in line to pay for her hair procedure with her baby in a stroller when an unknown male entered the store and looked around before making his way towards the mother to cut in front of her at which point he suddenly grabbed her purse, which was on top of her stroller with her child inside, and rocked the stroller in the process. The mother held on to the stroller, so her child wouldn’t get knocked over. The thief then fled the store with the purse. 

Detectives say the mother and two witnesses ran after the man but couldn’t find him. Investigators describe the thief as an adult male, possibly 20 to 30-years-old, approximately 160 pounds with his hair in a ponytail and no facial hair. He was wearing a gray or blue shirt with jean shorts at the time of the incident.   

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect can contact Broward Sheriff’s Robbery Unit Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

4 Injured In 2 Separate Shootings In Deland, Deltona Areas

Jessica Mcfadyen

COPS: Lauderhill Man Arrested After Setting Fire To Veterans…

Joe Mcdermott

COPS: Port Charlotte Man, 41, Charged With 13 Counts Of…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,624