Report: Attorney Attempted to Bury Links Between Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein’s “Pedophile Island” During Hillary’s 2016 Presidential Bid

Convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell with Bill Clinton during a tour of the White House in 1993. A lawyer representing the late pedophile Epstein attempted to bury links between his client and former President Bill Clinton in 2016 when Clinton’s wife, Hillary, was campaigning for a run in the White House herself. Photo credit: The William J. Clinton Presidential Library / The Mega Agency

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A lawyer representing late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein attempted to bury links between his client and former President Bill Clinton in 2016 when Clinton’s wife, Hillary, was campaigning for a run in the White House herself.

Reports indicate that Lawyer Darren Indyke is said to have contacted the couple who ran Little Saint James, a small private island in the United States Virgin Islands that was owned by Epstein from 1998 until his death in 2019. During Epstein’s ownership, the island acquired nicknames such as “Island of Sin” and “Pedophile Island,” as it was alleged sexual abuse of minors occurred there.

Miles and Caty Alexander, the couple who ran Little Saint James for Epstein, were reportedly asked by Indyke to sign an affidavit claiming the two had never seen Bill Clinton on the island, nor had the former president ever visited it when they were visiting the mainland.

At the time, Hillary was campaigning for the 2016 presidential election that she ultimately lost to Donald Trump; it was said that a public connection between Epstein and Clinton could have been leveraged to create negative publicity for Hillary, thus harming her chances of winning.



According to the White House’s official flight logs when Bill Clinton was president, he had personally visited Little Saint James between 1993 and 1995 for a total of at least 17 times. In addition, Clinton was listed on Epstein’s flight logs as a passenger on his personal plane – infamously nicknamed the “Lolita Express” – at least 26 times between 2002 and 2003.

Clinton has repeatedly denied that he has ever visited Little Saint James; however, one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has alleged that she had seen the former president there with “two young girls” from New York.

“I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said ‘well he owes me a favor,” Guiffre said during a 2011 phone interview. “He never told me what favors they were,” Guiffre explained. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke. He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”