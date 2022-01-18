Pedophile Pleads Guilty Over Funneling Millions To 2016 Clinton Campaign; Convicted of Felony Conspiracy to Defraud U.S. Government

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Lobbyist, George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman, with political connections in the Middle East, has been convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars into Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A businessman who was a witness in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election – and who is also a convicted pedophile – has plead guilty to illegally funneling millions of dollars into Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

George Nader, 60, a Lebanese American with political connections in the Middle East, is one of seven individuals that were named in a federal indictment that was unsealed in December of 2019 involving illegal campaign payments. Nader was accused of funneling funds to Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja, 48, of Los Angeles in an attempt to get around federal election laws that places caps on the amount of money that specific entities can donate to a political campaign, in addition to the actual source of the money, which remains unknown.

As per court documents, Nader was allegedly reporting to an unspecified “middle eastern government” during the period of time that the funds were sent to the Clinton campaign, as per a press release put out by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“According to the indictment, from March 2016 through January 2017, Khawaja conspired with Nader to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions, directed to political committees associated with a candidate for President of the United States in the 2016 election,” the DOJ said in the release. “Khawaja and Nader allegedly made these contributions in an effort to gain influence with high-level political figures, including the candidate. As Khawaja and Nader arranged these payments, Nader allegedly reported to an official from a foreign government about his efforts to gain influence.”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



According to the prosecutors’ sentencing memo, Nader conspired to hide the funds “out of a desire to lobby on behalf and advance the interests of his client, the government of the United Arab Emirates.” Prosecutors say Nader transferred nearly $5 million of disguised money to a Los Angeles-based payment processing company which at least 3.5 million was then given to Democratic political committees working to elect Clinton, according to the U.S. government.

This is not the first time Nader has been accused of criminal activity; Nader was also arrested in June of 2021 on child pornography charges after authorities say they found explicit images of boys as young as three on his cell phone.

George Nader was charged way back in Jan. 2018 with transporting child porn after he was detained at Dulles airport. Charges weren't unsealed until after his arrest today. Nader had a proffer agreement w/ special counsel in all but one of his interviews. https://t.co/cOmSJdb87Z — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 3, 2019 George Nader, key witness in Mueller investigation, charged with transporting child pornography – The Washington Post https://t.co/wgSfrK9YKX — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 3, 2019

Additionally, he was also charged with child trafficking after he allegedly flew a 14 year-old boy from Europe to the United States in February 2000 and engaged in sexual activity with him in his home.

Mueller probe witness George Nader pleads guilty to child sex trafficking charges https://t.co/bZzpRyAlMk pic.twitter.com/E3o813Hh2C — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2020 NEW: ALAN DERSHOWITZ helped craft & push proposals for GEORGE NADER to be released from a 10-year sentence (for child pornography/sex trafficking) & returned to the U.A.E. (on an Emirate jet) so he could play a role in backchannel Middle East peace talks. https://t.co/qYTnMJsWUh — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 8, 2021

Nader is already serving a ten year sentence for child sex offenses. He will also serve a lifetime of supervision as a sex offender in addition to whatever sentence is imposed on his recent conviction; a single count of felony conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.