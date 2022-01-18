Op-Ed: FBI Drops the Ball on Texas Synagogue Terrorist

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Most likely the Feds, the FBI, Homeland Security, ICE and the Attorney General, will put the case of Texas Muslim terrorist and hostage taker, Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British national, on the back burner and hope that no one disturbs their relentless rooting out of the “White Supremacists” who are threatening to take over our country. The story will disappear from the Jew/Israel hating media within days or even hours.

BOCA RATON, FL – It’s old hat news now, the hostage taking at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas by a recently arrived Muslim terrorist, a British national, Malik Faisal Akram, and our take on this story is that it will disappear from the Jew/Israel hating media and news pages within days or even hours. “Just another story about Jews being attacked. Nothing new.” Most probably the Feds, our law enforcing departments such as the FBI, Homeland Security, ICE and the Attorney General will put this case on the back burner and hope that no one disturbs their relentless rooting out of the “White Supremacists” who are threatening to take over our country. We got the clue of deception from reality from FBI Special Agent in Charge, Matt DeSarno, when he initially said, “the hostage taker (Muslim/English national,) was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community.”

An obvious, overt, obscene, dastardly, direct move to deflect the issue becoming “a Jewish one.” Stephen Miller said it best: “Armed (radical Muslim) guy takes Jewish hostages at synagogue during religious services demanding the release of an anti-Semite convicted terrorist is a mystery they can’t solve.” Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of the Israel education group, StandWithUs, called the FBI’s original statement, “insulting and disappointing.” No matter the fallout when all is done in this investigation, if ever, the initial response of our government is that terror against American Jews has to be covered up. And for good measure, another dumb-ass Democrat law enforcement official, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Progressive Jew of course, suggested on the night of the incident at Beth Israel, that “White supremacy” could be to blame for the attack by a British Muslim seeking the release of another Muslim terrorist. The patented Obama attitude is back. Idiocy. You can’t make this up.

Parents at school board meetings are instantly labeled domestic terrorists in writing on official DOJ letterhead.



Armed guy takes Jewish hostages at synagogue during religious services demanding the release of an anti-Semitic convicted terrorist is a mystery they can't solve https://t.co/r24lOcHo30 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2022 WATCH: As the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue developed on Saturday, Michigan's attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel, raised the possibility that white supremacists were behind the attack.https://t.co/iaLuQ2EGjw pic.twitter.com/Lu15hfIxmZ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 16, 2022

What’s disturbing is that the Council of American Islamic Relation (CAIR), the national Muslim Brotherhood offshoot group that ridiculously identifies itself as an American Muslim Civil Rights group, recently supported the release from federal prison of the female Muslim terrorist for whom the Texas shul invader used as an excuse for his terrorist actions. And a major Democrat women’s leader, Linda Sarsour, was outspoken in support of Dr. Aaflia Siddiqui’s freedom. Back in November of 2021, the CAIR Texas office held a Facebook live discussion on the campaign, led by Sarsour, also Muslim, to free Siddiqui. A coincidence? What assistance, if any, did this group give to the Texas terrorist in funding, housing and local travel information? We don’t know and we doubt that the feds will attempt to investigate. It’s a rather sad situation when you don’t have faith in the honesty and integrity of this major criminal prevention and investigation unit of our government… the FBI, to root out Jew haters.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



A man on Saturday took multiple hostages at the Beth #Israel Synagogue in #Colleyville, Texas, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently serving an 86-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of American troops.https://t.co/EXI6kYgk7k — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 18, 2022 Freedom for Aafia Siddiqui is anti-US rallying cry in Pakistan https://t.co/TEfgVjz7ur — The Times (@thetimes) January 17, 2022

For instance, the terrorist must have had run-ins with the British authorities while living in England. Didn’t his recent entry into this country raise any terrorist/red flag warnings? Why not? Recall that the brothers who were the Boston Marathon bombers had just returned from Russia before their act of terror and our Homeland Security was warned of their entry… and did nothing. A British family member of the Texas terrorist claimed his brother suffered from mental disorders. So why was he permitted to deplane and how did he acquire a deadly weapon so quickly? And how and why did he die at the synagogue. Shot by authorities, suicide or what? Did he attempt to surrender? Will we ever find out? So many unanswered questions concerning the actions and focus of our FBI law enforcement authorities together with doubts about their veracity, lead us to believe that the safety of Jews in this country is in deep jeopardy. We’re uneasy. We have little faith in those whose job it is to see to our security. They’ve been politically radicalized.