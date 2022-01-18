Habitat Broward Receives $5,000 State Farm Grant

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Housing experts and community leaders agree that affordable housing solutions will play a key role in Broward’s long-term COVID-19 recovery.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Habitat for Humanity of Broward received a $5,000 grant from State Farm as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary. The grant funds will be used towards keeping Habitat homeowners safe from hurricane-force winds by providing hurricane straps to anchor the homes’ roof trusses to the exterior walls. The grant will benefit hard-working families in need of a decent, affordable place to live in Broward County.

“This grant embodies the spirit of what our company has been about for the last 100 years, about giving back and being a good neighbor,” said Jose Soto at State Farm. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Habitat Broward and to help keep families safe and secure.”

Affordable, resilient housing is critical to promoting a sustainable COVID-19 recovery for the more than 80 percent of Broward residents who can’t afford their own home and the local economy they support.

“No one entity can solve this social and economic crisis alone. That is why we are so grateful for private-sector support from corporate citizens like State Farm,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward’s CEO and Executive Director. “We thank State Farm for continuously investing in safe affordable workforce housing and for stepping up to meet this community challenge.”

Habitat Broward’s program combines home construction with affordable mortgage financing and robust education to put working families on the path to long-term financial security through homeownership.

State Farm has been a corporate sponsor of Habitat Broward for over a decade. With the shared commitment to affordable housing, they have worked together to build a stronger, resilient community, one home and family at a time. Since making its first gift in 2011, State Farm has donated over $50,000 in funding and hundreds of volunteer hours to make affordable housing a reality for low-income families in need of a decent, affordable place to call home.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to hardworking families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and create intergenerational wealth.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.

About State Farm®

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,300 agents and nearly 55,000 employees serve approximately 86 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 Fortune 500 list of largest companies.

For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.