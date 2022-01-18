GOP Senator to Introduce “FAUCI Act” to Allow Public to Scrutinize Government Official’s Financial Records

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) said at a hearing on Tuesday that he would introduce the “Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act,” noting that his reasoning is due to the fact that financial records of individuals like Fauci – who serves as the Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – are not easily viewed by members of the public.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Republican senator that was called a “moron” earlier this week by the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has announced that he will be introducing the “FAUCI Act,” that, if passed, will enable the public to scrutinize the financial records of public officials such as Fauci.

The Act would compel the Office of Government Ethics to make the financial records of government administrative officials, such as Fauci, accessible to the public on their website.

Most of the public had no idea this existed.



Marshall has posted details on his website from a recent report by Forbes examining Fauci’s unredacted FY2020 financial disclosures, which have revealed him to currently be the nation’s highest-earning federal employee.

“The financial disclosures contain a wealth of previously unknown information. For example, the Fauci household’s net worth exceeds $10.4 million,” the Forbes reports said. “During the pandemic year of 2020, their household income, perks and benefits, and unrealized gains totaled $1,776,479 — including federal income and benefits of $868,812; outside royalties and travel perks totaling $113,298; and investment accounts increasing by $794,369.”

During a Senate hearing earlier this week, Fauci was asked several times by Marshall to disclose his financial records, to which Fauci replied that they were already part of the public record; currently, reporters and members of the public have the ability to file a public records request to access them.

“I don’t understand why you’re asking me that question,” Fauci said to Marshall. “My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so. All you have to do is ask for it. You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary.”

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, says his staff can't find Fauci's public financial disclosure.



Fauci says they just have to ask for it.



Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, says his staff can't find Fauci's public financial disclosure.

Fauci says they just have to ask for it.

He's correct. I did that in 2020.

After his back-and-forth with Marshall had concluded, Fauci was caught on a hot mic insulting the Kansas senator.