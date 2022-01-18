FinancePoliticsU.S. News

GOP Senator to Introduce “FAUCI Act” to Allow Public to Scrutinize Government Official’s Financial Records

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

GOP Senator To Introduce FAUCI Act To Allow Public To Scrutinize Government Official’s Financial Records
Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) said at a hearing on Tuesday that he would introduce the “Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act,” noting that his reasoning is due to the fact that financial records of individuals like Fauci – who serves as the Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – are not easily viewed by members of the public.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Republican senator that was called a “moron” earlier this week by the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has announced that he will be introducing the “FAUCI Act,” that, if passed, will enable the public to scrutinize the financial records of public officials such as Fauci.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) said at a hearing on Tuesday that he would introduce the “Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act,” noting that his reasoning is due to the fact that financial records of individuals like Fauci – who serves as the Director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – are not easily viewed by members of the public.

The Act would compel the Office of Government Ethics to make the financial records of government administrative officials, such as Fauci, accessible to the public on their website.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, consider advertising with us.
 

Marshall has posted details on his website from a recent report by Forbes examining Fauci’s unredacted FY2020 financial disclosures, which have revealed him to currently be the nation’s highest-earning federal employee.

“The financial disclosures contain a wealth of previously unknown information. For example, the Fauci household’s net worth exceeds $10.4 million,” the Forbes reports said. “During the pandemic year of 2020, their household income, perks and benefits, and unrealized gains totaled $1,776,479 — including federal income and benefits of $868,812; outside royalties and travel perks totaling $113,298; and investment accounts increasing by $794,369.”

During a Senate hearing earlier this week, Fauci was asked several times by Marshall to disclose his financial records, to which Fauci replied that they were already part of the public record; currently, reporters and members of the public have the ability to file a public records request to access them.

“I don’t understand why you’re asking me that question,” Fauci said to Marshall. “My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so. All you have to do is ask for it. You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary.”

After his back-and-forth with Marshall had concluded, Fauci was caught on a hot mic insulting the Kansas senator.

“What a moron,” Fauci said. “Jesus Christ.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Son Says Funeral Home Amended 41-Year Old Father’s…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Another Radical District Attorney Emerges In New York…

Chuck Lehmann

Project Veritas Report Alleges Military Documents Contradict…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 921