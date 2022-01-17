Rep for Progressive Los Angeles Councilman Defends Homeless Men Who Murdered Two Innocent Women, Brianna Kupfer, and Sandra Shells

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Last Thursday Brianna Kupfer, 24, a graduate student at the University of California, was stabbed to death in a furniture store in Los Angeles in what authorities are describing as a “random” and “motiveless” attack by a homeless man who fled the scene and is currently still on the loose.

LOS ANGELES, CA – A representative for a progressive Los Angeles, California city councilman is currently enduring a firestorm of criticism for defending homeless men accused of brutally murdering innocent women in two separate incidents, declaring those taking exception to the killings as being “fascists” and “anti-homeless.”

David Graham-Caso, deputy chief of staff and communications director for Los Angeles city councilman Mike Bonin, issued a tweet Saturday that many are proclaiming to be the very definition of not being able to see the forest for the trees. The tweet was made in response to the recent murders of two Los Angeles women, each allegedly killed by homeless men.

Earlier that same day, Los Angeles ER nurse Sandra Shells, was assaulted and mortally wounded while waiting at a bus stop; she would later pass away from her injuries at a local area hospital. Again, police say the attack was random, without motive, and committed by a homeless man who has now been arrested.



Homelessness has been a rampant problem in Los Angeles for many years now, and has only grown worse in recent years, with many of their public encampments not only serving as blights, but the homeless living there – many who are either drug addicts or mentally ill – proving to be a danger to local residents.

However, Graham-Caso – whose boss, Mike Bonin, has made combating homelessness a priority since taking office in 2003, yet has clearly failed miserably – took to Twitter Saturday not to lament the loss of two innocent lives, but to take exception with those criticizing the very clear safety hazards that Los Angeles’ homeless population now presents.

“Anti-homeless language resembles fascistic rhetoric because they are both rooted in hierarchy and elitism and because they both advocate for authoritarianism,” he tweeted. “Don’t complain about being called a fascist. Stop acting like one instead.”

When Twitter users angrily dog-piled on Graham-Caso for essentially defending murderers and victim-blaming , he issued a second tweet doubling-down on his initial blanket statements against those in any way critical of Los Angeles’ homeless.

If you felt so personally attacked by this tweet that you needed to jump into my replies to object to my post and defend either hateful anti-homeless rhetoric (or fascism in some of the responses)… well then, yes, this was probably about you. https://t.co/dOOHVLYXS2 — David Graham-Caso (@dgrahamcaso) January 16, 2022 The response––or lack thereof––to the stabbing of Brianna Kupfer and attack of the nurse at Union Station is absolutely maddening.



We need leaders in office who are prepared to step up when such tragedies occur. pic.twitter.com/HF2IGpq1q0 — Jessica Lall for Mayor of LA (@JessforLA) January 16, 2022

“If you felt so personally attacked by this tweet that you needed to jump into my replies to object to my post and defend either hateful anti-homeless rhetoric (or fascism in some of the responses)… well then, yes, this was probably about you,” he tweeted.

Graham-Caso, or any other representative of Mike Bonin’s office, have yet to comment on the murders of Brianna Kupfer or Sandra Shells.