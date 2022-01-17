O’REILLY: “No Way Biden Runs for Re-election; He’s Befuddled, Incompetent, Way Too Old, And Cannot Govern This Country” — “It’s Over”

Bill O’Reilly told Glenn Beck that the real proof when it comes to gauging Biden’s perceived failure as president is a list of his accomplishments in his first year in the White House, which he says are none and that he is governing via numerous executive orders which he predicts will all be overturned when Republicans re-take the Senate in the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bill O’Reilly was a guest on conservative political commentator Glenn Beck’s radio show last week, where the former Fox News television host declared Joe Biden may have had the “worst first year of any president in history” by citing what he perceived as a lack of any meaningful contributions to “move America forward.”

O’Reilly – who was ousted from his top-rated Fox News program “The O’Reilly Factor” in 2017 amid accusations of misconduct – pointed out Biden’s dismal approval ratings via a recent Quinnipiac University poll as a barometer of what some consider his lack of success as Commander-In-Chief.

However, O’Reilly noted that Quinnipiac polls can be notoriously unreliable at times, and told Beck that the real proof when it comes to gauging Biden’s perceived failure as president is a list of his accomplishments during his first 365 days in the White House.

“Give me one thing that Joe Biden has done to improve the country, just one, and you can’t do it,” he said. “He gets humbled every time he turns around…record inflation, record COVID cases, his insane legislation about the Voting Rights Act – which is unconstitutional, by the way, and is not going to happen – no Build Back Better, not going to happen.”



O’Reilly also cited Biden’s governing via numerous executive orders – due to infighting within the Democratic Party preventing legislative bills from being passed – and his repealing of several successful immigration policies instituted by the Trump Administration causing the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

“He can’t get anything done, so we’re looking at a guy who basically is sitting there and he’s got three more years and its over,” he said. “He’s just going through with executive orders and they are being overturned, but they do go ahead and even those orders, they don’t move the country. I mean I’ll remind everybody that it was his executive order a year ago that opened the borders, right? He did it, he can’t blame Congress, he can’t blame Trump, he can’t blame Obama, and to this day we have tens of thousands of people a week crossing that border illegally, none of them tested for COVID!”

O’Reilly also predicted that Republicans will re-take the Senate in the upcoming 2022 mid-term elections, saying that it will lead to many of Biden’s executive orders being undone – in addition to an inability to pass any meaningful pieces of legislation going forward – essentially rendering the president powerless.

He also proclaimed that Joe Biden will not run for re-election, referencing rumors that Hillary Clinton may decide to run for the Democratic Party’s nomination once again in 2024.