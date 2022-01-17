CrimeLocalSociety

4 Injured In 2 Separate Shootings In Deland, Deltona Areas

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Volusia Sheriff

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left three young men with minor injuries early Sunday as they drove on U.S. 92 between DeLand and Daytona Beach, and a separate shooting that injured another man in Deltona.

According to authorities, Volusia Deputies responded to AdventHealth Hospital in DeLand around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after three male victims between the ages of 18 and 20 showed up at the hospital for treatment.

Detectives learned the victims had left a house party in DeLand and were headed to another party in Daytona Beach when another vehicle pulled alongside them on U.S. 92 and someone started shooting.

Two victims sustained grazing wounds to their heads, and the third had a gunshot wound to his forearm.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, consider advertising with us.
 

After the shooting, the victims were able to turn around and drive back to the hospital in DeLand.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made as of this writing.

Also early Sunday, deputies responded to a separate, unrelated shooting reported shortly after 4 a.m. in Deltona. In that case, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg outside a house on the 2300 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road.

According to authorities, due to inconsistent information provided and limited cooperation from those on the scene, details of what led to that shooting are unconfirmed at this time. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, and the investigation is continuing.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Project Veritas Report Alleges Military Documents Contradict…

Christopher Boyle

Analysis Of CDC Death Certificate Data Leads to Second…

Christopher Boyle

WATCH: Man Runs From Ocala Police; Gets Tackled By Off-Duty…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,622