4 Injured In 2 Separate Shootings In Deland, Deltona Areas

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left three young men with minor injuries early Sunday as they drove on U.S. 92 between DeLand and Daytona Beach, and a separate shooting that injured another man in Deltona.

According to authorities, Volusia Deputies responded to AdventHealth Hospital in DeLand around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after three male victims between the ages of 18 and 20 showed up at the hospital for treatment.

Detectives learned the victims had left a house party in DeLand and were headed to another party in Daytona Beach when another vehicle pulled alongside them on U.S. 92 and someone started shooting.

Two victims sustained grazing wounds to their heads, and the third had a gunshot wound to his forearm.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



After the shooting, the victims were able to turn around and drive back to the hospital in DeLand.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made as of this writing.

Also early Sunday, deputies responded to a separate, unrelated shooting reported shortly after 4 a.m. in Deltona. In that case, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg outside a house on the 2300 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road.

According to authorities, due to inconsistent information provided and limited cooperation from those on the scene, details of what led to that shooting are unconfirmed at this time. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, and the investigation is continuing.