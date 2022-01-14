CrimeLocalSociety

WATCH: Man Runs From Ocala Police; Gets Tackled By Off-Duty Deputy

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Tasheem Eubanks
Tasheem Eubanks, 27, was arrested for uttering forged instruments, fraudulent use of personal identification information to obtain goods over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a fraudulent Illinois driver’s license, and resisting arrest without violence.

OCALA, FL – Ocala Police Officer Boyer arrested Tasheem Eubanks, 27, of New York, for attempting to steal $13,600 from someone else’s bank account in Ocala, Florida. Eubanks presented a fraudulent Illinois driver’s license, provided the correct social security number of the victim, and attempted to withdraw the money that did not belong to him.

On January 11, just after 3 p.m., Officer Boyer responded to a local bank about a fraud in progress. Eubanks handed the teller a fake id and attempted to withdrawal $13,600 from an actual account member. The bank called OPD and when Officer Boyer arrived and instructed Eubanks to place his hands behind his back, he took off. Boyer followed closely behind.

The chase only lasted 24 seconds, thanks to an off-duty MCSO deputy who saw the event take place in the parking lot. Deputy Truman caught Eubanks, brought him to the ground, and Officer Boyer placed him in handcuffs.

Eubanks was arrested and charged with uttering forged instruments, fraudulent use of personal identification information to obtain goods over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a fraudulent Illinois driver’s license, and resisting arrest without violence.


According to authorities, Eubanks has no permanent local ties to the community and may have the ability to flee the area and head back to New York upon release.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

