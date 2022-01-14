Stolen Porsche Leads To Firearms, Felony Arrests in Pompano Beach

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Pompano Beach deputies arrested two suspects and recovered guns and ammunition after they were alerted to a stolen vehicle. According to authorities, around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, Broward Sheriff’s deputies in the Pompano Beach District responded to an alert of a vehicle that had been stolen out of the City of Miramar. The vehicle, a 2021 Porsche Macan, was observed by a deputy in the area of West Atlantic Boulevard and South Cypress Road and was tracked by Aviation units to a residence at 101 N.W. 30th Ave. in Pompano Beach.

The driver, Adolph Giunta, 21, and the passenger, Jamaal Sims, 18, exited the vehicle and fled toward the home. As Sims exited the vehicle, he was seen throwing a firearm onto the roof of an adjacent structure. A perimeter was established and deputies made contact with several subjects on scene and detained Giunta and Sims.

Giunta was found to be in possession of a Glock 17 firearm which contained a 30 round magazine. The firearm discarded on the roof by Sims was recovered and found to be a Glock 19 with one round in the chamber and nine additional rounds on the magazine. Additionally, an AR-15 style rifle fully loaded with a 40 round magazine was found inside of the stolen vehicle.

Giunta is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and committing a third degree felony with a weapon. Sims is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm, tampering with evidence and trespass conveyance. Suspect booking photos were not available at the time of publication.