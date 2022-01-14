Project Veritas Report Alleges Military Documents Contradict Fauci Testimony Under Oath, Suppressed Alternative Treatment Options

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The allegations include claims that the NIAID – under orders from the organization’s director, Dr. Anthony Fauci – had knowingly conducted “gain of function” research in Wuhan, China and at several sites across the U.S., despite Fauci’s repeated public claims under oath otherwise.

MAMARONECK, NY – Undercover investigative group Project Veritas has released a new report based on “buried” documents they say allege that so-called “alternative” treatments for COVID-19 have been “suppressed” by the U.S. government and medical community in favor of other, more conventional treatment options, and that COVID-19 may have been man-made in China as a result of dubious “gain of function” research.

The documents were taken from a report purportedly hidden in a “top secret” shared drive from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) – an agency within the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) responsible for the development of emerging technologies for use by the military – as well as a separate report to the Inspector General of the DOD written by U.S. Marine Corp Major Joseph Murphy.

The documents allege, among other things, that certain alternative treatment options for COVID-19 – such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine – were suppressed from the public by the U.S. government and medical groups. Some studies and doctors have championed these drugs as having served as effective treatments for individuals suffering from the debilitating effects of COVID, as backed by several independent studies.

However, multiple medical associations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have repeatedly insisted that Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine are ineffective treatments against COVID, and in excessive doses can be harmful.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



Other allegations contained in the documents included claims that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) – under orders from the organization’s director, Dr. Anthony Fauci – had knowingly conducted “gain of function” research in Wuhan, China and at several sites across the U.S., despite Fauci’s repeated public claims under oath otherwise.

Never-before-seen documents obtained by Project Veritas show military officials rejected dangerous gain-of-function experiments that Dr. Anthony Fauci later funneled, through EcoHealth Alliance, to the Wuhan lab.https://t.co/IFsjwIayIA — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 12, 2022 BREAKING: Project Veritas releases military documents that contradict Fauci's sworn testimony on gain of function researchhttps://t.co/ESkNxVne9i — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 11, 2022

Project Veritas asked for a comment from DARPA as to why these documents were essentially “buried” and hidden from the public; Jared Adams, their Chief of Communications responded by saying it appeared to be unusual.

“It doesn’t sound normal to me,” he said. “If something resides in a classified setting, then it should be appropriately marked. I’m not at all familiar with unmarked documents that reside in a classified space, no.”

THE DOCUMENTS