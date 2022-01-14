COPS: Port Charlotte Man, 41, Charged With 13 Counts Of Burglary, Theft Crimes After Caught On Surveillance Footage Robbing Business

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, William Crow Jr., 41, of Port Charlotte, was charged with seven counts of Unoccupied Burglary to a Structure Unarmed, four counts of Felony Petit Theft, and two counts of Grand Theft.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – The owner of a Port Charlotte business reported missing funds after reviewing receipts from recent transactions. Once the discovery was made, the owner began reviewing surveillance footage and noticed a subject inside the business with an employee. The subject was described as a bald white male, approximately 5’8″, 160lbs, wearing a dark colored shirt with a skull on the right-hand side, black shorts, and black shoes.

Video surveillance showed the individual opening the cash drawer and removing a stack of cash and placing into his pants pocket. After reviewing the footage, the subject was identified by the employee and confirmed by detectives as William Crow Jr., 41 of Port Charlotte. During their investigation, intelligence was obtained that Crow had gathered his belongings and was hiding in Laishley Park, with intent to leave the area to evade arrest.

Detectives located Crow at Laishley Park where he was placed into custody. After providing information of his involvement, he was transported to the Charlotte County Jail. Crow is being charged for his involvement in seven recent business burglaries. His current charges are seven counts of Unoccupied Burglary to a Structure Unarmed, four counts of Felony Petit Theft, and two counts of Grand Theft.

Detectives are currently working additional cases involving William Crow Jr., potentially leading to additional charges. Crow was determined to be a flight risk and is being held without bond.