Op-Ed: Another Radical District Attorney Emerges In New York City

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he spoke to media after meeting with activists against gun violence at the SAVE office in East Harlem on November 19, 2021. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, NY – Here we go again, another radical district attorney has emerged in New York City through the efforts of that despicable anti-American, George Soros. Newly installed Manhattan D.A., Alvin Bragg, has proclaimed that it is now open season on his constituents by refusing to prosecute a number of crimes that demand prosecution. For starters he is doing away with the whole enforcement thing for a host of offenses: fare evasion; trespass; traffic infractions; resisting arrest; prostitution; with some exceptions, these offenses (among others) will no longer be prosecuted in Manhattan. Many other misdemeanors will now be met with diversion into “program” completion of which will also trigger non-prosecution.

This is just a continuation of Soros targeting certain cities, mostly in “blue states”, with soft on crime prosecutors. In the past, Soros funded “progressive” district attorney’s in the following cities such as Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Chicago etc. All these cities have shown a vast increase in crime, including murder as a result. Along with no prosecution of crimes, the defund the police, no or low bail when criminals are arrested, and release of many felons from our jails and prisons, are all part of Soros’ evil interventions.

The main victims of these lax crime policies are people living in low income neighborhoods where mostly minorities are living. Many of the law abiding residents, in those areas, are up in arms about what is happening in their neighborhoods. Back over 25 years ago, during the mayoralty of Rudy Giuiliani when he instituted the “broken windows” policy (prosecuting low-level crimes such as squeegee car window wipers and turnstile jumpers), the crime rate in N.Y.C. was reduced by over 70%. His policy was continued by the succeeding Mayor Michael Bloomberg. All that changed when Comrade Bill DeBlasio became mayor; crime soared as a result of his lax law and order policies.

It is estimated that Soros funded the Bragg campaign to the tune of $1 million, which was more than enough to get him elected district attorney. When will common sense take over in the electorate whereby people like Bragg would be denied screwing up our criminal justice system? Since most of these radical prosecutors are Democrats in “blue cities”, it is almost an impossibility to prevent this assault on our criminal justice system.



Where have our Democrat leaders been in the House, Senate, and with Joe Biden, in using their vast influence to prevent the deterioration of law and order? Their silence is tantamount to approving this serious breakdown of law and order, thereby being complicit in this disgraceful behavior by these elected officials. This will definitely be part of the upcoming off-year election in November. People are getting fed up with this inaction of the politicians, mostly all Democrats, and will take it out on them by throwing the rascals out of office in November.

The destructive nature of George Soros cannot be underplayed as he is one of the biggest campaign contributors to the Democrat Party. When will the Democrats say enough is enough and refuse the “blood money” of this most despicable man? Don’t hold your breath.