CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Workplace Dispute Results In Two Men Shot, One Arrest

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Jackson Etienne, 31 of North Miami was charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Airport District is investigating a workplace dispute that resulted in two men being shot. According to investigators, an argument between four employees at a cargo business near the Miami International Airport, which escalated into a physical confrontation, when one of the men produced a firearm and fired several times.

According to authorities, two males were struck and were transported by family members, who are also employees, to a nearby hospital. The responding officers located and detained the shooter, later identified as Jackson Etienne, 31 of North Miami. Etienne was charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

The shooting victims were subsequently transferred to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. According to charging affidavits, Etienne did not produce the weapon, which was in a black satchel hanging from his chest, until he was chased by the two men after already being punched several times.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Article III Project Releases Statement on Supreme Court…

George McGregor

Detectives: Suspect Wanted For Cashing Stolen Lottery…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detectives: Investigation Revealed Pair Stole Packages Off…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,621