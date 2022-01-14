Miami Workplace Dispute Results In Two Men Shot, One Arrest

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Jackson Etienne, 31 of North Miami was charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Airport District is investigating a workplace dispute that resulted in two men being shot. According to investigators, an argument between four employees at a cargo business near the Miami International Airport, which escalated into a physical confrontation, when one of the men produced a firearm and fired several times.

According to authorities, two males were struck and were transported by family members, who are also employees, to a nearby hospital. The responding officers located and detained the shooter, later identified as Jackson Etienne, 31 of North Miami. Etienne was charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

The shooting victims were subsequently transferred to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. According to charging affidavits, Etienne did not produce the weapon, which was in a black satchel hanging from his chest, until he was chased by the two men after already being punched several times.